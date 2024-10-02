MSRTC to Launch 'Shivneri Sundari' Service for Pune-Mumbai Bus Passengers

ST Corporation will introduce 'Shivneri Sundari' services on its e-Shivneri buses, inspired by Air Sundari. Following his election as president, Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale announced this initiative. "Pariviks (Shivneri Sundari) will provide hospitality management services for passengers on the Mumbai-Pune route. We aim to launch an innovative scheme offering enhanced service facilities without any additional ticket charges to elevate service quality," stated Gogawle during the corporation's 304th meeting.

Chaired by Gogawle, the meeting discussed and approved over 70 topics, including the appointment of nurses to assist e-Shivneri passengers on the Mumbai-Pune route. In memory of late Anand Dighe, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the opening of 'Anand Arogya Kendra' clinics at STBA 343 bus stations. These clinics will provide low-cost health tests and medicines for passengers and nearby residents, utilizing 400 to 500 sq. cm of space at each station.

New ST stations will also be established in the tribal areas of Mool in Chandrapur and Dharani in Amravati, increasing Paryan Nagar ST's total stations to three.

Additionally, each bus station will feature a 10x10 stall for women self-help groups to sell local products at a nominal fee. The meeting also approved various initiatives, including the tender process for 2,500 new simple buses and a trial conversion of diesel buses to electric.