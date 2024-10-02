BMC Announces Temporary Halt in Property Tax Collection for System Upgrade

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a complete suspension of tax assessment and property tax collection services from October 4, 2024, at midnight until October 10, 2024, at midnight. This decision comes as part of an initiative to migrate the existing capital value-based taxation system data to cloud services, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

During these seven days, all tax payment facilities at the municipal headquarters and the 24 administrative department citizen service centers will be unavailable. This includes both cash and online payment options. Citizens are advised that no information regarding property tax will be accessible on the municipal website during this time.

BMC's tax assessment and collection department has played a crucial role in generating significant revenue, reporting a record collection of ₹4,856 crores for the financial year 2023-24, including online transactions. However, due to the technical limitations of existing systems, the BMC administration decided to transition to a cloud-based solution to improve service delivery.

The BMC urges all taxpayers and residents of Mumbai to take note of this suspension and to plan their tax payments accordingly. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with the municipal administration during this transition period, which aims to streamline future tax-related processes.

For further updates, residents are advised to check the BMC's official website or contact their local service centers once the services resume on October 11, 2024.