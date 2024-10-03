Ladki Bahin Yojana: Adequate Financial Provision Made for Scheme, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the opposition's concerns regarding the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana,' a financial assistance program for women, on Thursday. He assured that sufficient funds have been allocated for the scheme, countering claims that it is causing a strain on the state treasury.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' is a key initiative of the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, providing eligible women with monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500.

"I am the Finance Minister of the state. I can confirm that our annual revenue stands at around Rs 42-43 lakh crore. We are adhering to the fiscal framework designed for the state by the Centre, and we have not exceeded those calculations. I have handled the finance portfolio for over 10 years and presented several budgets during that time," he said while talking to reporters.

Pawar said that the budget should prioritize salaries, pensions, and loan repayments, with the remaining funds allocated for development and poverty alleviation. He clarified that the budget for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' is determined based on the scheme's requirements. "An annual allocation of Rs 46,000 crore has been designated for the scheme. With three months (April, May, and June) having already passed since the scheme's announcement in July, Rs 35,000 crore is now needed for the remaining nine months. If Rs 45,000 crore is required for a full year, the necessary funding for the next nine months amounts to Rs 35,000 crore," he explained.

