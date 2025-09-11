Ladki Bahin Yojana: August 2025 Installment Distribution Begins for Eligible Women in Maharashtra

The wait is over for women beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme as the pending instalment of August 2025 began today (September 11). The pending amount of Rs 15,00 will be credited to the bank accounts, the Minister for Women and Child Development, Aditi Tatkare, announced. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she stated that once the required condition is fulfilled, the amount will begin reflecting in the respective accounts from today.

Tatkare added that the process of distributing the August honorarium fund to all eligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme, launched as a major step toward women’s empowerment, has officially begun.

"Chief Minister My Beloved Sister Scheme: An Unwavering Revolution for Women's Empowerment!," Aditi Tatkare in a post on X in Marathi.

Also Read | Festival Special Train 2025: Central Railway Announces Services for Chhath Puja and Diwali; Check Details.

"The process of distributing the honorarium for the month of August to all eligible beneficiaries of the Chief Minister My Beloved Sister Scheme begins today," she wrote.

"This revolution of empowerment, driven by the unwavering trust of the mothers and sisters of Maharashtra, is progressing successfully. Soon, the honorarium will be distributed to the bank accounts linked with the Aadhaar of all eligible beneficiaries under this scheme," she added further.

However, women whose bank accounts are not linked with Aadhaar or who have not completed the KYC (Know Your Customer) process with the bank may face delays or miss August’s installment. As scams have previously surfaced in the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, data is now being cross-verified with the Income Tax Department and RTO.

Women who have moved to other states after marriage, and those with an annual income above Rs 2.5 lakh have been excluded for the scheme. Beneficiaries who do not receive this installment are advised to approach their Gram Panchayat or nearby anganwadi to check the reason.