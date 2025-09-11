Festival Special Train 2025: Central Railway Announces Services for Chhath Puja and Diwali; Check Details

The Central Railway (CR) has arranged special trains for the Chhath Puja of North Indians, as well as the Diwali holidays. Consequently, facilities will be available for passengers travelling Gorakhpur, Nagpur, to and Danapur. Railway sources have stated that these trains will halt at Igatpuri, Nashik, and Manmad. As a large number of passengers travel to North India, the Central Railway organises special trains each year. Similar arrangements have been made this year as well. These trains will operate for Chhath Puja and Diwali.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Gorakhpur Express will operate daily from September 26 to November 30. It will depart from CSMT, Mumbai, at 10.30 pm and arrive at Gorakhpur at 10 am on the third day. Similarly, the Gorakhpur-CSMT Express will run from September 28 to December 2. The train will depart daily from Gorakhpur at 2.30 pm and arrive at CSMT in Mumbai at 12.40 am on the third day.

The Pune Gorakhpur Express will operate daily from September 27 to November 30, departing from Pune at 6.50 am and arriving in Gorakhpur at 4 pm the following day. Similarly, the Gorakhpur-Pune Express will run from September 28 to December 1. This train will depart from Gorakhpur daily at 5.30 pm and arrive in Pune at 3.15 am on the third day.

Also Read | Delhi Metro’s New Line Could Ease Daily Commute from Gurugram to Dwarka.

Another train, the Nagpur Pune Express, will operate from September 27 to November 29. This train will run every Saturday, departing Nagpur at 7.40 pm and arriving in Pune at 11.25 am the following day. From September 28 to November 30, every Sunday, the train will depart from Pune at 3.50 pm and reach Nagpur at 6.30 am the next day.

Additionally, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Danapur train will operate daily from September 25 to November 30. It departs from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.30 am and arrives at Danapur at 6.45 pm the following day.

The Central Railway has decided to run special trains between various destinations to provide convenience to passengers during the upcoming Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festival season. Passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app for detailed timings and halts of these special trains, informed railway officials. Officials urged passengers to utilise the special train facilities during this festive season.