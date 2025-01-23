Ladki Bahin Yojana: DCM Ajit Pawar Provides Key Update on Recovering Funds from Ineligible Beneficiaries

The discussion about changing the criteria for Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin Scheme is gaining momentum after the recent assembly elections. It has been revealed that several women who do not meet the eligibility requirements have received benefits, raising concerns that the government might attempt to reclaim funds from these ineligible recipients. As a result, many women are opting to withdraw from the scheme out of fear of having to repay the money. However, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reassured that there are no plans to recover any funds from beneficiaries.

When asked by reporters in Pune about the potential recovery from ineligible women, Pawar stated, "We have no plan to recover at all." He also mentioned that some Bangladeshi women in Mumbai have misused the scheme. Pawar confirmed that efforts are underway to identify Bangladeshi individuals in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, and to facilitate their repatriation.

In the meantime, beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana are set to receive their January payments before January 26. The cabinet has approved a fund of Rs 3,690 crore for this purpose, which will provide Rs 1,500 per month to women participating in the scheme.