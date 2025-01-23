Ladki Bahin Yojana Scam in Mumbai: Bangladeshi Woman in Kamathipura Found Beneficiary of Maharashtra Govt’s Women’s Welfare Scheme

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 23, 2025): A shocking case has emerged from Mumbai's Kamathipura area, where a Bangladeshi woman reportedly benefited from Maharashtra government’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

The police have arrested five Bangladeshi nationals for staying in the city illegally. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bisti Shaikh, Bisti Ali, Urmila Khatun, Mohammad Mustafa Munsi, Mohammad Osikur Ali, and Mahadeo Yadav.

In the course of the investigation, it was revealed that one of the Bangladeshi nationals, Urmila Khatun, had fraudulently received benefits from the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Khatun fraudulently applied for the scheme and received two installments of Rs 1,500 each. The police said that Khatun’s Aadhaar card was fabricated.

After a tip-off, the police launched an operation and arrested the woman along with other Bangladeshis. The police also arrested Mahadev Yadav, a 34-year-old Indian man accused of aiding illegal migration and providing shelter to Bangladeshis.

However, Urmila Khatun's lawyer, Sunil Pandey, said that his client is an Indian citizen and has the necessary documents to prove it. He further claimed that the two installments of the scheme deposited into Khatun's bank account confirm her Indian nationality.

This case comes after several reports of Bangladeshis illegally entering India and living here for years using fake documents. Recently, a Bangladeshi national was arrested by Pune police after living in India for 20 years with fraudulent documentation. The issue of illegal immigration and the misuse of welfare schemes has raised serious concerns in Maharashtra.

The police continue to investigate the case, and more arrests are expected as part of the crackdown on illegal immigrants in the state.

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was introduced by the Mahayuti government in July during the state budget presentation. The scheme provides ₹1,500 per month to eligible women aged between 21 and 65. Over 2 crore women are receiving benefits, with the December payment already credited to their accounts.