Ladki Bahin Yojana: Aditi Tatkare Gives BIG Update on Recovering Money from Ineligible Women Beneficiaries

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has come under scrutiny after several women who do not meet the eligibility criteria reportedly received benefits. Amid discussions about recovering funds from these beneficiaries, several women have reportedly applied to withdraw from the scheme out of fear of fines.

However, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare clarified that while women who do not meet the criteria will be excluded from the scheme, the government will not demand repayment of previously distributed funds.

It has been reported that 4,000 women have applied to have their names removed from the scheme due to concerns over fund recovery. However, the government will cease providing funds to women who do not meet the scheme's criteria but will not reclaim the amounts already received.

The beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana are set to receive their January installment before January 26. The state cabinet approved a proposal on Thursday to release ₹3,690 crore for this month’s payment. Under the scheme, women receive ₹1,500 per month.

The December installment has already been distributed to eligible women, but the January payment is still awaited. Women are eagerly anticipating the release of the next installment.

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was introduced by the Mahayuti government in July during the state budget presentation. The scheme provides ₹1,500 per month to eligible women aged between 21 and 65. Over 2 crore women are receiving benefits, with the December payment already credited to their accounts.