Ladki Bahin Yojana Scam in Satara: Couple Arrested for Defrauding Govt Scheme with 30 Fake Applications

A couple from Nimsod in Satara district has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the government’s "Mukhyamantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin Yojana." Pratiksha Jadhav and her husband, Ganesh Ghadge, were taken into custody after it was discovered they had filed 30 applications for the scheme using multiple Aadhaar cards and disguises. A police inquiry has been initiated into the matter. The duo appeared in court and were remanded in police custody until September 6.

According to Superintendent of Police Samir Sheikh, Jadhav and Ghadge used Google to search for Aadhaar cards and then filled out the 30 applications. The money was deposited into an account under the name of Pratiksha Popat Jadhav at the Manadeshi Mahila Cooperative Bank in Vaduj.

Read Also | Ladki Bahin Yojana Scam: One Man Files 30 Fraudulent Applications, Illegally Collects Funds in Satara

A case was registered against the couple after a complaint was filed by Varsharani Ombase, the project officer of the Child Development Project. The couple faces charges under sections 338, 336(3), 340(1), 340(2), 318(4), 319(2), 314, and 3(5).

Of the 30 applications filed, four were approved under the names of Pratiksha Popat Jadhav, Mangal Sanjay Ghadge, Sunanda Sanjay Pisal, and Komal Sanjay Pisal. However, the remaining 25 applications were found to be fraudulent, and one application is still pending approval.