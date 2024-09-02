Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Scam: One Man Files 30 Fraudulent Applications, Illegally Collects Funds in Satara

Former BJP corporator Nilesh Baviskar has raised concerns about the mismanagement of a government scheme, following a complaint made to the Panvel Tehsildar on September 2nd. The complaint highlights fraudulent activity in which funds meant for beneficiaries are being misappropriated. The issue came to light when Puja Prasad Mahamuni, a resident of Kharghar city, applied for the scheme. It was discovered that a man named Jadhav from Satara had unlawfully used her Aadhaar card to avail the benefits in favor of his wife.

The misuse was reported to Baviskar's public relations office, prompting him to investigate the matter. Upon checking online, Baviskar found that Mahamuni's application had been approved, but the mobile number linked to the application belonged to Jadhav. Further investigation revealed that Jadhav had submitted as many as 30 applications under his wife's name, some of which had been approved.

Baviskar immediately reported the incident to Naib Tehsildar Sanjay Bhalerao at the Panvel Tehsil office. He was accompanied by Kiran Patil, the complainant Puja Mahamuni, Kanchan Kumar Birla, and others during the visit. Sanjay Bhalerao, Deputy Tehsildar of Panvel, explained that the scheme's payments are Aadhaar-based, meaning that funds are credited to the bank account linked to the Aadhaar number. In this case, the funds were deposited in a bank account in Satara. He assured that further investigations are underway.

Nilesh Baviskar expressed his shock at the extent of the fraud, emphasizing that action must be taken against those who misuse such government schemes. He stressed the importance of addressing this issue to prevent further exploitation and ensure that the benefits reach the rightful recipients.