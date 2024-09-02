Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected Today and Tomorrow, Easing Predicted After Two Days

Heavy rain is affecting the state, leading to flooding in various areas, particularly in Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for more heavy rain on Tuesday (3rd) and forecasts that rainfall will decrease after two days. A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for all districts in Vidarbha on Tuesday and Wednesday (4th). Specific areas expecting heavy rainfall include Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Parbhani in Marathwada, as well as Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar in Khandesh. Other regions such as Pune, Satara, Nashik, Nagar, and Solapur in Madhya Maharashtra are also expected to experience significant rain.

Marathwada is experiencing the highest rainfall intensity, particularly in six districts. A red alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain in Parbhani, Nanded, and Hingoli, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed are under an orange alert. Dhule and Nandurbar also have a red alert, with Jalgaon and Nashik on orange alert. The Meteorological Department has again predicted a yellow alert for heavy rain in all districts of Vidarbha on Tuesday and Wednesday. Predictions for Tuesday highlight heavy rain in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, and various districts in Khandesh, as well as in other parts of Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra.

Rain intensity is expected to decrease in Marathwada from Wednesday (4th), with yellow alerts for heavy rain in Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur. More rainfall is anticipated in Vidarbha and Marathwada on Thursday (5th), with heavy rain forecasted in the Ghatmat area of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra.