Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Heavy Rains Continue in Vidarbha and Marathwada, 18 States on High Alert

Heavy rainfall continued to affect various districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada over the weekend, with persistent showers on Saturday night and throughout Sunday. Districts including Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Yavatmal experienced significant rainfall, leading to widespread flooding. Several roads were inundated, isolating numerous villages and causing water to enter hundreds of homes. The flooding has also resulted in accidents due to rivers overflowing and streams being washed away. The Painganga River, which serves as a crucial link between Vidarbha and Marathwada, is currently overflowing, and the road from Kalamnuri to Shambal Pimpri in Hingoli District has been closed, severing the connection between the two regions.

Heavy Rain Warning Across 18 States

Severe weather alerts are in place for the next four to five days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in 18 states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Regional Impacts:

Nanded: Heavy rainfall has affected 26 out of 63 mandals.

Parbhani: 25 villages remain cut off due to flooding.

Yavatmal: 13 talukas have been impacted by rain.

Washim: In Manora taluka, six cattle, including bulls, were swept away.

Wardha: In Chanki (Korde), both a grandfather and grandson were washed away in a drain.

Latur: A 20-year-old man was swept away by floodwaters in Dhorsangvi (Taluka Jalkot).

Yavatmal: A farmer and his bullock cart were carried away in Deorwadi Lad (Taluka Darva).

Hingoli: The body of farmer Subhash Savandkar was recovered from Temburni (Taluka Vasmat).

10 Killed in Separate Accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Heavy rains caused significant disruptions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of ten people. In Andhra Pradesh, five people perished in landslides, while five others were killed in various incidents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for continued heavy rainfall in southern states for the next five days. In Telangana, railway tracks between Kesamudram and Mahabubabad have been washed away, and educational institutions are closed on Monday.