Karnataka Rains: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flood-Like Situation in Kalaburagi; School Holiday Today

Daily life has been disrupted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district after heavy rainfall lashed parts of the state on Monday. The district administration has announced a holiday for all the schools and colleges in the district on Monday (September 2).

Due to continuous rains in the district, a day holiday has been announced for all government, aided and unaided primary and high schools across the district on Monday as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident to the children's safety and inconvenience for the children to attend school.

Waterlogging in Kalaburagi

VIDEO | Karnataka: Heavy rainfall triggers flood-like situation in Kalaburagi district, schools to remain shut today.



(Source: Third Party)

(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/qzo3U7uBNN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2024

Andhra, Telangana Rain: 21 Trains Cancelled, 10 Diverted Due to Waterlogging on Tracks at Multiple Locations.

The continuous torrential rains that have been pouring in Kalabugari district for the past two days continued on Sunday. Sedam, Chittapura, Chincholi and Kalagi taluks of the district were experiencing torrential rains and life was completely disrupted.

Due to the rainwater, the bridges have been flooded in many places, and the traffic has stopped, while the water has entered the houses and shops in many places and people are struggling.