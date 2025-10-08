Ladki Bahin Yojana September 2025 Installment: Rs 1,500 Likely to Be Credited to Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries After KYC

There’s a major update regarding the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme for women beneficiaries in Maharashtra. Eligible women beneficiaries have been waiting for the September or 15th instalment Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme. According to sources, the payment could be credited this week. However, the state government has not yet made an official announcement, leading to some confusion among beneficiaries.

Following reports of irregularities in the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, the Maharashtra government has made e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) verification mandatory for all women beneficiaries in state. This process is still underway, and several women have not yet completed their KYC, causing delays in receiving Rs 15,00 September 2025 instalment. The government has set a two-month deadline for completing this process.

Beneficiaries who have not yet completed their KYC are urged to do so immediately, as incomplete verification could result in delays in future instalments, even if their names are included in the scheme.

The government has appealed to all eligible women to complete their KYC at Common Service Centres (CSC), Aadhaar Seva Kendras, or through the official government portal to ensure timely payments.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said, "In the current situation, the government's priority is to provide compensation to the affected areas due to floods as soon as possible, and we are happy to receive the installment or approval of our Ladki Bahin whenever it arrives during the festive season, but we will distribute it as soon as possible."