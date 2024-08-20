Ladki Bahin Yojana: State Government Ensures Full Withdrawal of Scheme Benefits Without Loan Deductions

Women and Child Development Department has issued new instructions to the banks regarding the criteria for the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana after receiving complaints that the balance in the bank account is less than the prescribed amount and the amount cannot be withdrawn from the account with overdue loans. Accordingly, the secretary of the department, Anup Kumar, has given clear instructions to all the banks that the banks should not deduct any amount from the accounts of the beneficiaries of this scheme.

Under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, three thousand rupees have been deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries for the two months of July and August. However, it has been revealed that the beneficiaries are not able to withdraw this amount from their accounts, diverting the accumulated amount into the overdue installments of the loan, so there are many places in the state where the women beneficiaries are not getting the actual benefits of the scheme, so the complaints of women are increasing. Therefore, do not deduct money from this amount in any way, the Secretary of Women and Child Development Department advised Dr. Anup Kumar Yadav has done to all the banks. 1 crore 40 lakh women in the state have applied for this scheme. The state government has deposited the amount in the accounts of 1 crore five lakh beneficiaries in two installments i.e. three thousand rupees. Banks are rushing to withdraw this money.

The amount accrued under the scheme should not be adjusted against any outstanding loan. This amount is for a specific purpose and cannot be used for other adjustments. No withdrawal should be denied due to the adjustment of any loan arrears. The State Level Bankers Committee, Bank of Maharashtra, and all District Central Co-operative Banks except Mumbai have issued instructions to open bank accounts immediately if the bank accounts of some beneficiaries have been frozen due to non-repayment of pending bank loans.