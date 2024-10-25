"Ladki Bahin Yojana Will Continue": CM Eknath Shinde Assures Women in Maharashtra Ahead of 2024 Assembly Polls

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the public that the Ladki Bahin Yojana we have started will not be stopped regardless of what anyone does. This scheme will continue to grow, and its funding will also increase. He emphasized that no scheme initiated by us will be halted; all these schemes belong to the public. Those who attempt to stop these schemes will be permanently sidelined by the people. He made these statements while speaking to reporters in Thane.

Regarding the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Shinde said, "When we launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana, they (Maha Vikas Aghadi) tried to obstruct it. They went to court. The High Court reprimanded them and dismissed their case. After that, they approached the Nagpur court. Congress leader Waddapalliwar has gone to court. As a result, the Ladki Bahin Yojana is a source of irritation for them. They have stated that they will stop the schemes that have been initiated and investigate them. Therefore, the public will not support them, and their government will not come to power. The beloved sisters have decided that they want to bring these beloved brothers back into power," Shinde added.

"Despite their attempts to defame us, the Dhanushyaban (our party symbol) has emerged victorious over them. In the Lok Sabha elections, we contested 13 seats, of which we won seven. Their strike rate was 40%, while ours was 47%. Additionally, we received 260,000 more votes than them. Therefore, despite all their attempts to create false narratives, the Dhanushyaban has triumphed over them," Chief Minister Shinde stated.

When asked about his campaign efforts as a leading candidate and the expected strike rate for this assembly election, Shinde replied, "I told you that despite all their attempts to spread false narratives and deceive the people, our strike rate was higher than theirs in the Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, the strike rate for the Mahayuti will be outstanding in this election, driven by the work done and the various schemes launched. Our party will emerge victorious in this election."