Aaditya Thackeray vs Milind Deora in Worli as Stage Set for Big Battle in Maharashtra Assembly Election

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction fielded Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora from Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai on Thursday, October 25 for the upcoming assembly election in Maharashtra. Former Congress leader Deora will contest against Shiv Sena UBT candidate and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya.

The Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora's name was announced from the seat a day after Aaditya filed his nomination papers from Worli for upcoming polls in the state. Deora is currently a Rajya Sabha member and is a three time MP from South Mumbai. He was given duty during the Lok Sabha election to handle the Worli seat. It is also noted that, Aaditya Thackeray and Milind Deora will also have to face MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande.

"Chief Minister @mieknathshinde ji believes that justice for #Worli & Worlikars is long overdue. Together, we're paving the way forward & will share our vision soon. It’s Worli NOW!," RS member Deora confirmed his that his going to contest from Worli on X.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Congress — have intensified their preparations for the upcoming elections to 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena leader Arun Vasant Sawant said that Milind Deora vs Aaditya Thackeray will be a good contest. He said that Deora will defeat Aaditya Thackeray. "Milind Deora is a two-time Lok Sabha MP. Currently, he is a Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena. If Milind Deora contests from Worli Assembly constituency against Aaditya Thackeray, then it will be a good contest. We feel that Milind Deora would be able to defeat Aaditya Thackeray as he is quite popular among people," said Shiv Sena leader.