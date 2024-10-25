Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Files Nomination from Nagpur South-West Constituency (Watch Video)

Nagpur, Maharashtra (October 25, 2024): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devendra Fadnavis filed his nomination for the Nagpur South-West Assembly seat on Friday.

Expressing gratitude to party leaders, Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Union minister Nitin Gadkari for trusting him with a ticket for the sixth time.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: "I would like to express my gratitude to BJP, PM Modi, Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari for having faith in me and giving me a ticket for the Assembly seat for the sixth time. People will support me this time as well… pic.twitter.com/ooZup5Eoxi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2024

"I am sure that people will bless me. With the works done by the Mahayuti government, we will form the government again in the state. Our only aim is to maintain the pace that we have given to Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

Before filing his nomination, Fadnavis held a roadshow in his constituency.

Read Also | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Releases Second List of 7 Candidates

Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting set for November 23.

So far, the BJP has released only one list of candidates and is expected to announce a second list soon.

Earlier this week, a crucial meeting took place in Delhi between Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders of the Mahayuti alliance, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, to resolve seat allocation disputes. Most of the contentious seats have been agreed upon, but a few remain undecided. Further discussions are planned in Mumbai to finalise arrangements.