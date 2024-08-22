Ladki Bahina Yojana Will Continue and Receive Increased Benefits, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is boosting women's economy and strengthening their economy. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured that this scheme will not be closed but will increase the monthly amount received under this scheme in the future. The Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Vachanpurti Sohla event in Kolhapur was concluded in the presence of thousands of women in the district. He was talking at that time. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said development works are being done by combining welfare schemes. Ladki Bahin Yojana has been launched for common women. More than 1 crore 40 lakh women participated in this scheme in the state. He said that money has also been distributed to more than 1 crore 10 lakh women.

The program was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with Medical Education and Special Assistance Minister and Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Maharashtra State Planning Board Executive Chairman Rajesh Kshirsagar, Maharashtra Agricultural Education and Research Council Vice Chairman Pune Prakash Abitkar, Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik, Lok Sabha MP Darishsheel Mane, MLA Sadabhau Khot, Prakash Awade, Rajendra Patil-Ydravkar, Rajesh Patil along with officers and officials were present.

Instructions to all banks not to withdraw funds from each other.

Financial benefit transferred from CM-Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana should not be adjusted against any outstanding loan. For this, Chief Minister Shinde also said that he has given strict instructions to all the banks not to withdraw money from the accounts.

Priority will be given to security along with women empowerment.

He said that along with the empowerment of women, their safety is also being given priority and they will demand from the court that the accused in the Badlapur incident should be given the death penalty. He also said that a decision will be taken soon to become a bench for Kolhapur. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the country can develop only if 50 percent of the women in the country are financially empowered and come into the mainstream of the economy. The government is going to make substantial provision in the budget every year so that money will be deposited in the accounts of about two and a half crore women under the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana by the end of September.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the government has tried to earn the trust of the women of the state regarding this scheme. The government is working to bring even the last section which is deprived of development into the mainstream and in real sense this government is moving with the thought of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar. Assuring that he is committed to the overall development of Kolhapur district, he said that the government is ready for strict implementation to maintain law and order in the state.

Kolhapur district has given a lot to the state and has really given strength to the progressive movement. The women's self-help group movement stood up in this district. Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif said in the introduction that the government stands firmly behind women sisters by saying that women are at the forefront of all fields in the state. Industries Minister Uday Samant said that the Ladki Bahin scheme will continue and will not be closed under any circumstances. Rajesh Kshirsagar, Executive Chairman of the Planning Board, expressed his concern on this occasion.

At the end of the program, 10 women beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, 6 beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Youth Work Training Scheme, as well as 5 Anganwadi workers who have done excellent work in connection with the implementation of the Chief Minister's Dear Sister Scheme were given special honors by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.