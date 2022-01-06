Lakshmi Manchu tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Lakshmi Manchu has joined the list of celebrities who have been infected with COVID-19.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, veteran actor Mohan Babu's daughter announced that after "playing hide and seek" from the disease for two years, it has "finally caught her".

Further, in the caption, she wrote about the necessary precautions to fight the virus.

"It's going to affect everybody and get all of us just like a common cold. What we need to do is take care of our immunity and make sure our bodies are strong enough to fight the virus. So don't forget to take your vitamins and keep your mind and body in check. Don't forget to GET VACCINATED and if you are double vaccinated, find the best the booster for you," she penned.

In the end, she concluded by asking her friends and followers for films and show recommendations.

She wrote, "Ok now suggest your top three fav shows and movies for me to watch. Send in some podcasts too!!"

Her close friend and actor Rakul Preet Singh took to the comments section and write, "Watch Succession."

Previously, several other films and TV celebrities including Erica Fernandes, Srishty Rode, Sharad Malhotra and Sonu Nigam have tested positive for COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor