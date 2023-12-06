Landmark decision: Maharashtra Universities announce free education for transgender students

In a significant initiative aimed at promoting inclusivity in higher education, the state government has directed all public universities to cover the full tuition fees for transgender students. This move extends beyond university departments to encompass affiliated colleges, reflecting a commitment to providing free higher education. Additionally, universities are urged to enhance inclusivity on their campuses through proactive measures.

According to a report of TOI, In a state-level review meeting held with the vice-chancellors and department officials, at Dr Homi Bhabha State University on Tuesday , minister of higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil appealed to all the universities to offer free education to transgenders. The idea is to encourage the trans community to pursue their education.

The primary goal is to inspire transgender individuals to actively pursue education, fostering a supportive environment within educational institutions. Universities are set to implement awareness programs and sensitivity training, aiming to cultivate inclusive and accommodating campuses for the benefit of transgender students.

