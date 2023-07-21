Landslide at Kavnai Fort in Nashik district, no casualties reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 21, 2023 06:28 PM 2023-07-21T18:28:44+5:30 2023-07-21T18:29:23+5:30
In a tragic incident caused by heavy rainfall, a young man lost his life after being trapped under a ...
In a tragic incident caused by heavy rainfall, a young man lost his life after being trapped under a PMPML bus in the Hadapsar area.
The victim, identified as 23-year-old Pratik Vitthal Pawar from Hadapsar, was riding his motorcycle from Khutwad Chowk in the Fursungi area when the unfortunate event occurred. His bike skidded while making a turn on the rain-soaked road, leading to a fatal fall. Tragically, he became trapped under the wheels of a speeding PMPML bus, resulting in his immediate demise.
The Hadapsar police station has filed a case against the PMPML bus driver in connection with the incident.Open in app