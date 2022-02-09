Lara Dutta flaunts her daughter's photography skills

It seems like Lara Dutta Bhupathi's daughter Saira loves taking pictures of the 'Andaaz' actor.

On Wednesday, Lara took to Instagram and posted sun-kissed photos of herself clicked by none other than her 10-year-old daughter.

"Daughter's preschool photography skills this morning," she captioned the post.

Lara also added the hashtags "no filter", "natural light", "don't let the sun go down on me", "daughters" and "love".

Reacting to the pictures, actor Tisca Chopra commented, "In all fairness, she had a great subject."

"Wow and smiling so early in the morning! I could not," actor Soha Ali Khan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara will be seen in the second season of 'Hiccups and Hookups'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor