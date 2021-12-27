Lara Dutta looks back at 2021 with gratitude

Actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi feels fortunate to receive good work in 2021.

On Monday, Lara took to Instagram and wrote, "Approaching the end of 2021 with a lot of gratitude in my heart. From having the opportunity to play the iconic Mrs. G in #Bellbottom to the always hopeful Vasudha Rao in #hiccupsandhookups , to now essaying a highly competitive Rajkumari Devyani Shikharwat in #kaunbanegishikharwati , it's been a busy, fulfilling year."

"I'm deeply grateful for all the appreciation I have received for my craft . A big thank you to all," she added.

For the unversed, Lara essayed the role of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in 'Bell Bottom', and then played the single mother in web show 'Hiccups and Hookups'. In January 2022, she is coming up with a new web show titled 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'.

