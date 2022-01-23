Lata Mangeshkar's health is improving

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has been improving.

On Sunday, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, shared the latest health update.

As per Dr Samdani, Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has improved from yesterday, however, she is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The veteran singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital two weeks ago on January 10, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

( With inputs from ANI )

