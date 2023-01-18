Latur: 21-year-old MBBS student found dead in her hostel room

A 21-year-old MBBS student at the city's government medical college was found dead in her hostel room on Tuesday, according to police. Prima facie, it is a case of suicide, the police said.

The deceased was a first-year MBBS student who was staying in a government hostel on the college premises, police added.

"When her friends knocked on the door of the student's room on Tuesday morning, they got no response." Later, the hostel staff busted through the door and found her hanging, "a police official said.

Police have filed an accidental death report, and an additional investigation is underway. The dead student was a resident of Aurangabad.