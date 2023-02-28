Latur: 252 Zilla Parishad schools to be developed under PM-SHRI scheme to provide high quality education

At least 252 Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra’s Latur will be developed under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme to provide high quality education, an official said.

The authorities had collected information about 349 schools and of these, 252 have been selected by the district nodal committee, education officer (primary section) Vandana Phutane said.

Under the scheme, Rs 1.88 crore will be provided to each selected school for five years and the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will be implemented in these schools.

The Centre launched the PM-SHRI scheme in September, 2022 to implement provisions of the NEP, provide excellent infrastructure facilities, adequate resources, create a pleasant and stimulating educational environment, and provide high-quality global education to students, the official said.

As per an agreement, the Centre will bear 60 per cent share of the initiative and the state government 40 per cent. Committees under the Zilla Parishad CEO and municipal commissioner will be formed at the district and municipal corporation level respectively to implement the scheme, she said.

Schools under the initiative will provide experiential learning in a friendly way and students will be assessed based on their conceptual understanding and application of knowledge in life and aptitude. Schools will be upgraded, computers, laboratories and sports facilities will be provided, she added.