There has been considerable confusion regarding the results of the Latur City assembly election, where competition among candidates has been fierce. Initially, several news channels claimed that Amit Deshmukh lost the Latur City seat to Dr. Archana Patil Chakurkar, but these assertions are incorrect. Ground reports indicate that Amit Deshmukh, brother of Riteish Deshmukh, has actually won the seat by a margin above 6,000 votes.

However, election commission has not officially declared Latur City, located in Latur district, is one of Maharashtra's 288 Assembly constituencies and ranks as the state's 16th largest city and district headquarters.

According to the 2011 Census, its population stands at 382,940, with Scheduled Castes constituting 17.62% and Scheduled Tribes 1.45%.In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress candidate Amit Deshmukh won the Latur City seat decisively with 111,156 votes. The runner-up, Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti of the Bharatiya Janata Party, garnered 70,741 votes.