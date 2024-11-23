Latur Election Result 2024: Riteish Deshmukh's Brother Dhiraj Lost to BJP Candidate

In a surprising turn of events, Latur has witnessed a political shift as both Deshmukh brother, Dhiraj, have been defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections While his older brother Amit is currently leading.

Ramesh Kashiram Karad of the BJP secured a commanding lead with 47,681 votes, closely followed by Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, the younger brother, who had 44,782 votes. The contest was tight, but the final results indicated a dramatic shift in Latur’s political landscape, with both Deshmukh brothers ultimately being defeated.

This unexpected outcome signals a significant political change in Latur, traditionally a stronghold of the Congress party, as the BJP emerges as a formidable force in the region.