Latur: Farmers facing crisis due to severe rainfall deficiency in August

Due to a significant lack of rainfall in August, farmers in Latur district, central Maharashtra, are facing crisis. Additionally, there have been a number of complaints regarding poor soybean seeds made to the agriculture department.

As August witnessed a long dry spell, crops are withering in many places, local sources said. As many as 368 farmers have complained to the agriculture department that the soybean seeds distributed to them did not germinate. Most of these farmers are from Ausa and Nilanga tehsils, said an official.

So far 368 complaints regarding soybean not germinating have been received. Panchanama (spot inspection) of 342 places was conducted and 28 farmers were given new seeds. The rest of the panchanamas will be completed soon, said district superintendent agriculture officer Shivsamb Ladke. In some cases farmers complained that they could not irrigate the fields using water from wells and borewells as the transformers of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) were not working and the power supply was erratic.