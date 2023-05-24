Latur: Government assistance delayed for livestock deaths in lumpy outbreak

Although the number of lumpy skin disease cases has reduced in the district, a total of 571 animals have died. The government provided help to 366 farmers who owned around 413 livestock by the end of March to compensate for their losses. However, there hasn't been any further instruction from the government about the compensation payment. As a result, 158 herders in the district are suffering greatly. They are eagerly waiting for the government to issue an order for assistance.

The government and local authorities are actively promoting farmers to combine animal husbandry with agriculture. They are providing subsidies for dairy cattle, which is attracting more pastoralists. The outbreak of Lumpy dermatitis began in the district at the end of August last year, starting from infected livestock from Rajasthan. This disease mainly affects cows and bulls. The animal husbandry department and local authorities emphasized the importance of vaccination to prevent the spread of the lumpy infection. Measures such as cattle markets, races, exhibitions, traffic restrictions, and pesticide spraying campaigns were implemented. As a result, the outbreak seems to have decreased in the past few days.

The government has provided support to pastoralists in the event of livestock death caused by the Lumpy outbreak. Compensation amounts have been set at Rs 30,000 for a cow or buffalo, Rs 25,000 for a bull, and Rs 16,000 for a calf.

The district is home to 255,000 cows and 257,000 buffaloes. Over a span of nine months, 6,581 livestock contracted lumpy dermatitis, but with treatment, 6,010 of them successfully recovered. Unfortunately, 571 livestock succumbed to the disease.

In the district, a cumulative number of 571 livestock have perished. By the end of March, the government has extended financial aid of Rs 76.26 lakh to 366 cattle farmers as compensation for the loss of approximately 413 livestock.

As of March-end, assistance had been granted for the deceased livestock. Between April and May 23, approximately 158 livestock have perished, and their information has been documented by the Animal Husbandry Department, District Animal Services Office. Unfortunately, no directive or financial support has been received from the government regarding the required assistance, leaving these pastoralists in a state of helplessness.

A total of 571 livestock have succumbed to lumpy disease, and assistance amounting to Rs 76.26 lakh has been provided to 366 cattle farmers. However, since April, no directives have been received from the state government regarding the relief for the deceased livestock. Dr. Suryakant Nagargoje, Assistant Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, mentioned that further steps will be taken in accordance with the government's instructions.