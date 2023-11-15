Latur: Man stabs cousin to death suspecting him of affair with wife

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Latur district, a man named Balaji Subhash Rathod allegedly stabbed his cousin, Pradeep Papa Rathod (28), to death on Sunday night in Shindalwadi village, Ausa tehsil. According to TOI the accused, accompanied by an accomplice involved in the attack, is currently on the run.

The motive behind this heinous crime is suspected to be the accused's belief that his cousin was having an affair with his wife. The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and efforts are underway to apprehend the fugitive.

In a separate incident in Palghar district, a 35-year-old tribal man allegedly murdered his 32-year-old wife, casting doubts on her fidelity. The tragic event unfolded in Khiroda village, Jawhar taluka, late Sunday night. The accused, apprehended by the police, reportedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, resulting in her immediate demise. The police responded promptly, and the woman's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The accused faces charges under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

