Latur: More than 2.5 lakh vaccinated against lumpy skin disease

In the Latur district of Maharashtra, more than 2.5 lakh cattle have received lumpy skin disease vaccinations over the course of a year, according to an official.

The district had received more than 2.7 vaccine doses in 2022-23, while this year, it has received 1.3 lakh doses as per the demand of each tehsil, deputy commissioner of animal husbandry Nanasaheb Kadam said.

More than 2.5 lakh cattle were vaccinated against the disease in a year from March 2022, he said. A total of 630 cattle died due to the disease till June 30, this year and compensation has been given to owners of 367 cattle that succumbed to the ailment, district animal husbandry officer Dr RD Padile said.