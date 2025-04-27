Latur: Teacher Beaten to Death After Two Groups Clash in Nilanga Tehsil

A teacher working in his field died in a clash between two groups in Nilanga tehsil in Maharashtra's Latur district in what police on Sunday said was a case of mistaken identity. The clash took place on Saturday afternoon in Aundha village in connection with a procession to mark the birth anniversary of Babasahb Ambedkar, which is celebrated on April 14, the Kasar Sirsi police station official told the news agency PTI.

"The dispute began when the procession was being taken out on Friday. On Saturday, discussions on the arguments during the previous evening led to a clash. Guruling Ashok Hasdre (38), a teacher from Badur village working in his field at the time, was attacked by one group which mistook him for a member of the rival faction," he said.

Hasdre later died from severe injuries. Police booked 10 individuals, one of which is unidentified. Four people in the case was arrested by the police. Further investigation is underway in the matter.