Legislative Council Elections 2024: MNS Withdraws Abhijeet Panse's Bid from Konkan Graduate Constituency Election Following Fadnavis' Request

Mumbai: There has been a twist in the elections to the Konkan Graduate constituency of the Legislative Council. The MNS, which started its campaign by fielding Abhijit Panse in the Konkan Graduate seat, has decided to withdraw from the election. Raj Thackeray has reportedly taken this decision after a request from Devendra Fadnavis. Abhijit Panse will no longer file his nomination from the constituency.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the MNS had also extended unconditional support to the BJP and the Grand Alliance. However, after the Lok Sabha elections were over, the MNS decided to contest the legislative council elections independently instead of going with the Grand Alliance. The MNS had also fielded Abhijit Panse from the Konkan graduate seat.



This posed a big challenge to Niranjan Davkhare, who is the sitting MLA from the constituency. However, BJP leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had requested Raj Thackeray to withdraw from the seat. Raj Thackeray has since taken this decision.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Sardesai said, "Devendra Fadnavis had requested him not to contest the Legislative Council elections. Responding to this request, Raj Thackeray has decided to withdraw the MNS candidate. BJP's Candidate from Konkan Graduate Constituency Niranjan Davkhare met Raj Thackeray this morning and sought his blessings." Meanwhile, Nitin Sardesai has also indicated that this will not happen forever even if the MNS has withdrawn from this election.

After the withdrawal of Abhijit Panse, sitting BJP MLA Niranjan Davkhare, Shiv Sena's Sanjay More, and Congress' Ramesh Keer will contest from the Konkan Graduate constituency.