NDA Government Formation: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Arrives In Delhi For NDA MPs Meeting, Greets Sudha Murty (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Delhi to participate in the NDA MPs meeting held at the Central Hall of Parliament. During the event, CM Adityanath greeted Rajya Sabha MP and noted philanthropist Sudha Murty. Sudha Murty, expressing her thoughts on the political landscape, remarked, "I am new to politics but him (Narendra Modi) coming (to power) for the third time is a great honour and I am very happy about it."

VIDEO | UP CM Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) reaches Delhi to attend NDA MPs meeting scheduled to be held at Parliament's Central Hall and greets Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty.



"I am new to politics but him (Narendra Modi) coming (to power) for the third… pic.twitter.com/CCV3FawHV0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2024

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will today hold a meeting of its newly elected MPs in the Parliament and is likely to stake claim to form the next government at the Centre. On Wednesday, NDA held a key meeting with its allies including Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel among others during which they approved PM Modi's name as their alliance leader. According to reports, PM Modi is set to take the oath of office for the third time on June 9.

Also Read: NDA Government Formation: NDA MPs to Assemble Today to Elect Narendra Modi as Their Leader

Several world leaders are being invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, opposition's INDIA bloc also held its meeting and said that they will make right move at the right time. Key NDA members including TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde are expected to join PM Modi for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting the BJP-led NDA to form the next government. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP won 240 Lok Sabha seats, falling short of the majority mark and was boosted by the support of its allies. The NDA has 293 MPs, above the 272 majority mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha.



