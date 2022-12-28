Legislator Jayant Patil says Centre should declare disputed area as Union territory over border row

Legislator Jayant Patil said in the Maharashtra Legislative Council that the Centre should immediately intervene into the border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka and declare the disputed area as a Union Territory.

His demand came a day after the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a resolution to legally pursue the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state.

The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include (in Maharashtra) every inch of the land of Belgaum, Karwar Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki cities and the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka, said the resolution moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in both the Houses.

MLC Patil said, The Centre took an immediate decision on Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into Union Territories. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take a stand and declare the disputed area (pertaining to Maharashtra-Karnataka border row) as a Union Territory.

The Maharashtra resolution said when the chief ministers of the two states had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was decided that till the Supreme Court gives its judgement on the matter, it should be ensured the issue does not flare up any further. However, the Karnataka government took a contrary stand by passing a resolution in its state Assembly.