Leopard cub rescued from well in Maharashtra's Nashik

A 4-month-old leopard cub was rescued after it fell into a well in search of prey in Nashik's Chandvad taluka on Thursday.

The cub was rescued by the forest officials with the help of villagers.

"A 4-month-old leopard slipped into the well in search of prey. The villagers informed forest officials, a team reached the spot and rescued the leopard. Primary treatment is being given to the leopard," said VS Nevase, Forest Range Officer, Nashik.

The official said, "Initially, we lowered a cot into the well and the cub sat on it. Later, the forest officials brought a cage and placed the cub inside it. With this, the rescue operation was completed."

( With inputs from ANI )

