Leopard Found Dead in Ratnagiri: Big Cat Killed in Road Accident in Kanjivra's Devrukh Areaa

A leopard was found dead after being hit by a vehicle near Kanjivra in the Devrukh area of Sangameshwar taluka. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning. It is believed that the leopard died instantly due to the strong impact of the collision.

The leopard was found lying dead on the road near Kanjivra village on the Devrukh to Marleshwar route on Wednesday morning. Blood was found around the area, suggesting the animal was killed by a vehicle collision. The leopard was a male, approximately two and a half years old.

Upon receiving information about the accident, forest department officials promptly arrived at the scene and initiated further procedures. Just two days ago, another leopard was found dead in Karli near Devrukh. This is the second such incident to occur in a short span.