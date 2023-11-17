Leopard spotted in Kalyan near residential area, search operation launched

A leopard was captured on a CCTV camera in a village located in Maharashtra's Thane district, leading forest officials to initiate a search for the presence of the large feline, an official said on Friday..

The wild animal was captured by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera on the premises of a private power company at Kamba-Varap village on the Kalyan-Murbad road on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

The sighting of the leopard prompted forest officials to conduct a search that extended until 6 am on Thursday, but unfortunately, the big cat could not be located, according to Kalyan Range Forest officer Raghunath Channe. He added that they have issued an appeal to residents of Jambul, Ambernath, Nalimbi, Rayte, Kamba, and Patarpada villages to remain vigilant in light of the leopard's movement.