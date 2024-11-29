Leopard Spotted in Latur: Forest Department Launches Search Operation for Big Cat in Udgir (Watch Video)

A leopard sighting in Udgir city early Friday morning caused panic among residents. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Parkatti Gali when a leopard was seen leaving the house of Balu Bagbande. The forest, revenue, and police departments have since launched a search operation and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

The leopard reportedly jumped from the roof of a neighboring house into the Bagbande residence. It entered the bathroom before climbing back onto the roof and leaping onto the road. The event was captured on CCTV cameras. Balu Bagbande's mother, Lakshmibai Bagbande, witnessed the leopard’s movements from the terrace when it jumped to another terrace before disappearing onto the road. Local authorities swiftly responded to the situation.

Latur Assistant Conservator of Forests Vrushali Tambe, Tehsildar Ram Borgaonkar, Forest Circle Officers Varsha Nagargoje and Rameshwar Kesale, Forest Guard Namdev Digole, and Police Inspector Abhishek Shinde visited the site. The Forest Department has begun the necessary steps to track and capture the leopard.

Precautionary measures for citizens

Residents have been advised to stay alert and avoid spreading rumors. Authorities have warned against staying in open fields at night and recommended keeping livestock in secure enclosures. Teams from the Forest and Police Departments will be patrolling the city to ensure safety. If a leopard is sighted, citizens are urged to immediately report it to the local administration.

Forest Circle Officer Rameshwar Kesale speculated that the leopard may have wandered into the city from the nearby Udgir Fort area, which is covered with dense vegetation. Search teams have been deployed by the Forest Department to locate and safely capture the animal.