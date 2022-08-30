Liquor shops in Pune to remain closed for five days during Ganesh Chaturthi

The district collector of Pune has issued an order to keep all the liquor shops in the district closed for five days during the Ganpati festival to maintain the law and order situation. The decision has been taken following a recommendation by the Excise Department. According to the official order, the liquor shops in the district will remain closed on August 31 the day of Ganesh Chaturthi and on September 9 the immersion day for the whole day in the Pune district. Besides, the liquor shops will also remain closed on the 5th and 7th day of immersion for the whole day.

According to the district collector's official order, the liquor shops will also remain shut on September 10 under the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation at places from where the immersion procession passes till the time the immersion of all idols is completed. Besides, at all other places where immersion is done in between, the liquor shops shall remain closed till immersion of idols is completed. Anybody violating the order will be liable for strict punishment, the district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said in official order. ccording to the said letter dated August 31, 2022, to September 9, 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated during this period and in order to maintain peace and order, the advisory has been issued to shut down liquor shops completely. Further, a request has been made to appoint a special team of concerned officials to conduct a surprise investigation to curb the said activities.