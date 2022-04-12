Load shedding to start from today in parts of Maha, check out regions to be affected

Load shedding has been announced in Maharashtra from today when there is more need for electricity in summer days. Rising demand for electricity, including declining production of MAHAGENCO due to coal scarcity and costly electricity procured from outside, has led to load shedding in some parts of the state. Apart from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, other districts of the state will be affected by load shedding from Tuesday.

Load regulation has been decided in areas where power theft, power distribution loss and bill collection are low. Demand for electricity is low in Bhandup, Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Also, the recovery of electricity bill was regular compared to other parts. Therefore, there will be no Load shedding in this area, said a senior MSEDCL official.

We will carry out load shedding in areas where power theft, power distribution loss and bill collection are low. This includes G1, G2 and G3 category customers, most of whom are in the welfare areas of the Mumbai metropolitan area, he said. Citizens of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh districts will be affected by load shedding. In some urban areas, even if we are doing Load shedding, it will be limited to two hours, said MSEDCL officials.