Local train and bus services hit hard, as heavy rains cripple Mumbai

Incessant rainfall continued to wreak havoc in several parts of Maharashtra, including the capital city Mumbai, on Friday, with more than 1000 people shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots. IMD has issued red alert in several districts of Maharashtra. The Central railways has announced that Mumbai Harbour line trains are running late by 20-30 minutes.

Harbour line local train services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai were hit on Friday afternoon as heavy rains caused waterlogging at Kurla. The Kurla railway station down harbour line is shut due to waterlogging. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has diverted buses on more than 12 routes due to waterlogging in Sion in the afternoon, an official said. Apart from this, motorists and pedestrians were severely inconvenienced as the Andheri subway was closed for traffic due to waterlogging. The BEST official said, "Due to water logging at Sion road no. 24, buses of route 341, 312, 7, 22, 25, 302, 352, 411 and C10 are diverted via Sion Circle road no. 3. Similarly, buses on Shelly Colony, Chembur routes - 355, 357 and 360 are diverted via Chembur Naka."