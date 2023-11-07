Local train on Mumbai's Harbour line skips halt at station

On Tuesday afternoon, an official reported that a suburban local train on the Central Railway's Harbour line in Mumbai failed to stop at its designated station, Khandeshwar, located in Raigad district. This incident led to inconvenience for the commuters. A Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound (CSMT) train from Panvel did not stop at Khandeshwar station around 1.24 pm, inconveniencing commuters waiting on the platform, the official said.

After skipping the first halt, the train stopped at other stations on the Harbour line during its onward journey to CSMT, he said. The train crew missed Khandeshwar halt, the Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspur said.

Currently, it is unclear whether the Railways has initiated an investigation into the incident or if any action will be taken against the train crew.

The Harbour line serves as a crucial link, connecting the western suburbs and Navi Mumbai to South Mumbai. Approximately 10 lakh out of the total 35 lakh daily passengers rely on the Harbour Line for their commute.