Lok Sabha 2024: Demand for Bouncers Surges Among Campaigning Candidates

Kalyan: Bouncers are often described as imposing figures, standing at least six feet tall with a sturdy physique, clad in black goggles to shield their eyes, and alert to safeguard their employers. These bouncers have become highly-demanded across various sectors, and it's hardly surprising that political figures are drawn to them. During the Lok Sabha election season, leaders often find themselves fortunate to be surrounded by four to six such strong protectors.

"In the scorching heat and bustling streets, Lok Sabha candidates have enlisted bouncers to bolster their presence. Consequently, the demand for bouncers has surged in Thane, Kalyan, and Dombivali."

Rates soared

Bouncers exercise for four to five hours a day. After exercising, they need to eat a nutritious diet. So some work as part-time bouncers. At present, the focus is on hiring bouncers in many corporations, banks, offices of mobile companies, malls, and some other places. Bouncers have fixed working hours. A bouncer charges Rs 1,500 for six hours at a wedding. The price of bouncers is likely to go up to around Rs 2,000 as bouncers are required at political rallies and campaign rallies during the election period.



Gym trainers educated unemployed youth, and those without full-time employment are attracted to the sector. Bouncers should have good physical fitness, a smart face, a good attitude, and vision. The bouncers need to be willing to do shift duty. Bouncers sometimes have to work without sitting for six hours in a row. Bouncers are needed more during big events or political rallies.

There are a large number of Marathi as well as North Indian youth in this profession. Bouncers are provided on a contractual basis by many private entities.

"One of the most important tasks of bouncers is to manage the crowd coming towards leaders and celebrities. A bouncer works for six hours. We supply bouncers to weddings, political rallies, offices, and other places." - Vishal Mhaske, Supplier of Bouncers, Kalyan