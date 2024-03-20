Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Likely To Announce Candidates List for Maharashtra

The list of candidates from the Congress party in Maharashtra is likely to be announced at any moment. A meeting of the Steering (Core) Committee of the Congress was held in Delhi on Wednesday. In this meeting, the names of 50 Congress candidates across the country were discussed. At the end of the meeting, these names have been sealed and the list of these candidates can be announced by the Congress party tonight. It is reported that 7 candidates from Maharashtra are included in this. Who exactly are these 7 candidates is yet to be known. However, sources have informed that the names of Praniti Shinde and Pratibha Dhanorkar have been confirmed.

As the seat allocation of Mahavikas Aghadi has not been finalized, there is still no certainty about how many seats the Congress will contest. However, the Congress party can field candidates on 18 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. It is reported that the names of 7 people have been confirmed. Today's Congress Core Committee meeting was attended by leaders from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. All the leaders discussed the candidates in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Maharashtra State President of Congress Nana Patole was somewhat late for this meeting. So they had to rush to the meeting place. Today's meeting of the core committee is over and now at 3.30 pm on Thursday, the meeting will start once again to decide the names of the next candidates.

List of possible Lok Sabha candidates of Congress in Maharashtra

Amravati - Balwant Wankhede

Nagpur - Vikas Thackeray

Chandrapur - Pratibha Dhanorkar (No final decision yet as sympathy alone cannot win)

Gadchiroli - Dr. Namdev Usendi

Solapur - Praniti Shinde

Maharashtra Nomination of two women leaders to Lok Sabha

Pratibha Dhanokar will be nominated against BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar in the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar's daughter Shivani Wadettiwar was also vying for this seat. However, last time Balu Dhanorkar won the Chandrapur constituency for Congress even in the Modi wave. So now it is known that the party has nominated his wife Pratibha Dhanorkar from Chandrapur. On the other hand, the candidature of Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter Praniti Shinde from Solapur constituency is almost certain. It is said that the Congress party will soon officially announce the Lok Sabha candidature of Pratibha Dhanorkar and Praniti Shinde.