Lok Sabha Election 2024: Murlidhar Mohol Is BJP’s Pune Candidate, MVA Delays Decision

As the election commission is in line to declare the Loksabha elections in the country, the Bhartiya Janta party (BJP) announced Murlidhar Mohol’s candidature from the Pune Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to decide on its candidate in Pune. As Pune is allotted to the Indian National Congress in the seat-sharing formula, Congress leaders from Pune, including City president Arvind Shinde, former minister Balasaheb Shivarkar, former MLA Mohan Joshi, state officer Sanjay Balgude, former city president Abhay Chhajed, ex-MLA Anant Gadgil, Deepti Chavadhari, ex-corporator and former Deputy Mayor Ulhas (Aba) Bagul, Gopal Tiwari, state women officer Sangeeta Tiwari, Raju Kamble, Manoj Pawar, Yash Raj Parkhi, Sangram Khopde, Mukesh Dhiwar, Datta Bahirat, Virendra Kirad, Narendra Vyawhare, Digvijay Jedhe have aspired to contest the upcoming LS polls.

Pune Loksabha Seat was once considered to be a stronghold of Congress, with the likes of Suresh Kalmadi being the only candidate to win the seat three times in 1996, 2004 and 2009 with a comfortable margin. Later in 2014, BJP candidate Anil Shidore snatched the crown from Congress to win the Pune LS seat by securing 57 per cent of the total vote share. Later was succeeded by Girish Bapat, who secured 61.13 per cent of the total vote share in the 2019 elections. The Pune LS seat is been vacant since the demise of MP Girish Bapat on 23 March 2023.

Now Congress is gearing up to regain its lost charm in Pune and is scouting for the right candidate. With the names of the current MLA of the Kasba Constituency Ravindra Dhangekar doing rounds in the political circuit former deputy Mayor of Pune Ulhas (Aba) Bagul has also laid claim on the Pune seat.

Dhangekar who upset BJP Candidate Hemant Rasne in the Lasba bypolls joined the Congress after he left Raj Thackeray’s MNS. While Ulhas (Aba) Bagul who is an OBC candidate has been a Congress loyalist for the past 35 years and has a record of being the longest-run corporator in Pune.

Bagul recently wrote a letter to the State Congress President Nana Patole over the process of choosing a party candidate for the Lok Sabha polls. Bagul asked the MPCC head to choose the candidate by taking a public mandate. However, his outspoken stance attracted criticism from the party.

Bagul in his letter stressed the value of consulting the public at large during open forums to determine the nominee for the Pune Lok Sabha seat. Bagul emphasised that the code of conduct has not yet been put into practice, even though the Lok Sabha elections are quickly approaching. He emphasised the importance of the Pune Lok Sabha seat for the Congress party, even if the BJP now holds it. Bagul reaffirmed the Congress's confidence in its capacity to retake the constituency while emphasising the need to comprehend Pune residents' choices.

While Bagul’s letter has brought forward the internal disagreement in the Pune Congress in the public eye. Ulhas (Aba) Bagul, while talking to LokmatTimes.com, said, “I have been a Congress party loyalist all my life, and I think the party should choose a candidate accordingly. I will be happy if the party gives me a chance to contest the Loksabha elections and I will prove my mettle in the elections. However, I will work for any candidate that the party decides and make sure Congress wins in Pune.”

MLA Ravindra Dhangekar stated, “The party will take the decision and I will back anyone who the party decides. The most important that the MVA candidate wins from Pune and fights against the people who are against democracy.” Now that Vasant More who recently bid adieu to MNS is also willing to be the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate in Pune the list of aspiring candidates is increasing. It is important to see who the party finalise as their candidate in Pune in the coming days.