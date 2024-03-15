Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: ECI To Announce Poll Schedule Tomorrow at 3 PM

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and some state assembly polls at its Press Conference, which will be held at 3 p.m. tomorrow, March 16. The event will be live-streamed on the ECI's official social media platforms, said the ECI.

Earlier on Friday, ECI formally welcomed Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the newly appointed election commissioners. They are the first members appointed under the new law for chief election commissioners and ECs.

The vacancies arose after Anup Chandra Pandey's retirement on February 14 and Arun Goel's sudden resignation on March 8. Kumar and Sandhu were appointed by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Check Details:

Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI pic.twitter.com/1vlWZsLRzt — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) March 15, 2024

(Developing Story....)