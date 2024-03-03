Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prakash Ambedkar Declares Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi's Candidacy for Three Seats: Possible Rift with MVA Coalition?

Amidst the ongoing political dynamics ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the composition of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi remains unchanged, holding onto its third position. Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, alongside Congress and NCP's Sharadchandra Pawar, have shown openness to include the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar. However, Prakash Ambedkar clarified that while discussions persist, his party is yet to be formally integrated into the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This clarification comes alongside the VBA's decision to field candidates for three Lok Sabha seats, marking a shift in their approach amidst the evolving political scenario.

Expressing a lack of confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats. Prakash Ambedkar elucidated on his stance during a press conference. "I am contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Akola. However, apart from me, no other candidate has officially declared their candidacy," stated Prakash Ambedkar during a press conference held today. The VBA has finalized its candidate for Akola, as well as for Vardha and Sangli. However, Prakash Ambedkar has raised concerns regarding this decision.

"The Vardha District Committee of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi convened a meeting where they proposed a candidate and urged us to appeal to the Maha Vikas Aghadi for these seats. However, it's important to note that the District Committee lacks the authority to select or announce candidates; they have merely put forth a suggestion," clarified Prakash Ambedkar. He also mentioned that an announcement regarding Sangli will be made on March 8.

"In the meantime, we will continue to strive for the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi until the final moment. However, if the Maha Vikas Aghadi fails to materialize, there will likely be a confrontation between the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the BJP in the state," concluded Prakash Ambedkar.